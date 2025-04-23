UBS Initiates Coverage of Utz Brands (UTZ) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.20% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Utz Brands is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.20% from its latest reported closing price of $13.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Utz Brands is 1,532MM, an increase of 8.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Utz Brands. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTZ is 0.09%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 102,436K shares. The put/call ratio of UTZ is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,923K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,748K shares , representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 81.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,086K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,200K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,208K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,588K shares , representing an increase of 11.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,179K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,111K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,412K shares , representing an increase of 16.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Utz Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Utz manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks under popular brands including Utz®, On The Border®, Zapp’s®, Golden Flake®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and Tortiyahs! ® among others. After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts.

