UBS Initiates Coverage of Urban Edge Properties (UE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.17% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Urban Edge Properties is $23.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.17% from its latest reported closing price of $20.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Edge Properties is 481MM, an increase of 4.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Edge Properties. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UE is 0.14%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 150,274K shares. The put/call ratio of UE is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,490K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,753K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 5.93% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,672K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,686K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 7.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,032K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 3,943K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,945K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,352K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,305K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 52.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

