UBS Initiates Coverage of Ultrapar Participações S.A. - Depositary Receipt (UGP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Ultrapar Participações S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:UGP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.39% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ultrapar Participações S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $6.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.24 to a high of $6.92. The average price target represents an increase of 3.39% from its latest reported closing price of $5.88 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ultrapar Participações S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 141,324MM, a decrease of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultrapar Participações S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGP is 0.09%, an increase of 18.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 64,709K shares. The put/call ratio of UGP is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bizma Investimentos Ltda holds 13,688K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,080K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,215K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares , representing an increase of 49.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 5.40% over the last quarter.

CIBC Bancorp USA holds 3,570K shares.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,383K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576K shares , representing an increase of 23.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 41.92% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,050K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,785K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 0.55% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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