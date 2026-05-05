UBS Initiates Coverage of Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Ultra Clean Holdings (NasdaqGS:UCTT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.33% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ultra Clean Holdings is $82.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.33% from its latest reported closing price of $83.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ultra Clean Holdings is 2,672MM, an increase of 29.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultra Clean Holdings. This is an decrease of 187 owner(s) or 42.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCTT is 0.09%, an increase of 30.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.54% to 42,951K shares. The put/call ratio of UCTT is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,510K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,033K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 27.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,400K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares , representing an increase of 38.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 81.59% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 1,278K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,690K shares , representing a decrease of 188.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 60.74% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,099K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,089K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 53.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.