UBS Initiates Coverage of TransUnion (TRU) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.02% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for TransUnion is $104.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.91 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.02% from its latest reported closing price of $103.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TransUnion is 4,214MM, an increase of 5.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 965 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransUnion. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRU is 0.35%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 242,761K shares. The put/call ratio of TRU is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,340K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,362K shares , representing an increase of 24.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 80.60% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,770K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,993K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 7.85% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 6,746K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,913K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,141K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,082K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 6,035K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,351K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 8.11% over the last quarter.

TransUnion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company does this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things.

