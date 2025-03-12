UBS Initiates Coverage of Ternium S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (TX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Ternium S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.56% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ternium S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $40.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.56% from its latest reported closing price of $31.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ternium S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 15,390MM, a decrease of 12.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ternium S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 13.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TX is 0.30%, an increase of 15.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 26,087K shares. The put/call ratio of TX is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 4,336K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,348K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TX by 72.14% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 3,023K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares , representing an increase of 15.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TX by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,418K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TX by 18.73% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,595K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares , representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TX by 34.12% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,181K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004K shares , representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TX by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Ternium Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

