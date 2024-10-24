UBS Initiates Coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:SNDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.85% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $36.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 94.85% from its latest reported closing price of $18.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 75MM, an increase of 2,043.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDX is 0.27%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.85% to 93,210K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,339K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,437K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 87.91% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 5,722K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,660K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 35.73% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,249K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,888K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,222K shares , representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 3,614K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares , representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin-MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor.

