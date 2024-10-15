UBS Initiates Coverage of Surgery Partners (SGRY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Surgery Partners (NasdaqGS:SGRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.34% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Surgery Partners is $40.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.34% from its latest reported closing price of $31.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Surgery Partners is 3,173MM, an increase of 9.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surgery Partners. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGRY is 0.22%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 159,464K shares. The put/call ratio of SGRY is 2.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 49,947K shares representing 39.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,464K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,112K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 16.85% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,586K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,513K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 17.61% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,707K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,187K shares , representing an increase of 32.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,313K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares , representing an increase of 41.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 34.84% over the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Surgery Partners is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.