UBS Initiates Coverage of Southern Copper (LSE:0L8B) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Southern Copper (LSE:0L8B) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.49% Downside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Southern Copper is 94.66 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 64.84 GBX to a high of 142.62 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.49% from its latest reported closing price of 114.73 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Copper is 11,263MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 926 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Copper. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L8B is 0.27%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.91% to 75,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,771K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,579K shares , representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L8B by 33.35% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,195K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 3,114K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L8B by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,867K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,350K shares , representing a decrease of 16.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8B by 6.45% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,554K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.