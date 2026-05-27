UBS Initiates Coverage of Sonic Automotive (SAH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.94% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sonic Automotive is $83.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.94% from its latest reported closing price of $78.69 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sonic Automotive is 16,125MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonic Automotive. This is an decrease of 188 owner(s) or 44.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAH is 0.03%, an increase of 66.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.77% to 16,094K shares. The put/call ratio of SAH is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 829K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 635K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 608K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 578K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 450K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing a decrease of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 87.86% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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