UBS Initiates Coverage of Solventum (SOLV) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.58% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Solventum is $88.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 20.58% from its latest reported closing price of $73.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Solventum is 8,276MM, a decrease of 1.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solventum. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOLV is 0.17%, an increase of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 131,047K shares. The put/call ratio of SOLV is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 10,141K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,821K shares , representing an increase of 42.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 62.08% over the last quarter.

Trian Fund Management holds 8,463K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 5,493K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,288K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 3.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,445K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,368K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 9.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,928K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 9.35% over the last quarter.

