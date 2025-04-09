UBS Initiates Coverage of Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.30% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Six Flags Entertainment is $55.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 66.30% from its latest reported closing price of $33.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Six Flags Entertainment is 1,881MM, a decrease of 30.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Six Flags Entertainment. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUN is 0.37%, an increase of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 110,012K shares. The put/call ratio of FUN is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H Partners Management holds 6,312K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,412K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 26.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,017K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,917K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Contour Asset Management holds 3,881K shares.

59 North Capital Management holds 3,420K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 32.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,827K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Cedar Fair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair's parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.