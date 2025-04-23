UBS Initiates Coverage of Simply Good Foods (SMPL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Simply Good Foods (NasdaqCM:SMPL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.79% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Simply Good Foods is $40.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 10.79% from its latest reported closing price of $36.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Simply Good Foods is 1,427MM, an increase of 1.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simply Good Foods. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMPL is 0.17%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 126,207K shares. The put/call ratio of SMPL is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,885K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,790K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 12.10% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,060K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,297K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,811K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 19.63% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,628K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares , representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 25.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,546K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares , representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 79.74% over the last quarter.

Simply Good Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Simply Good Foods Company, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements.

