UBS Initiates Coverage of Sight Sciences (SGHT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Sight Sciences (NasdaqGS:SGHT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.28% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sight Sciences is $5.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 44.28% from its latest reported closing price of $3.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sight Sciences is 121MM, an increase of 51.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sight Sciences. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 10.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGHT is 0.02%, an increase of 54.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.46% to 19,475K shares. The put/call ratio of SGHT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 2,532K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,856K shares , representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 89.04% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,105K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares , representing a decrease of 49.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 85.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 934K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 918K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing a decrease of 55.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 13.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 871K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing an increase of 44.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHT by 45.68% over the last quarter.

Sight Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences develops and commercializes intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. The company currently markets two products, the OMNI® Surgical System and the TearCare® System.

