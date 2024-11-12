UBS Initiates Coverage of Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Sagimet Biosciences (NasdaqGM:SGMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 461.69% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sagimet Biosciences is $33.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 461.69% from its latest reported closing price of $5.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sagimet Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sagimet Biosciences. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 7.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMT is 0.04%, an increase of 32.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 21,735K shares. The put/call ratio of SGMT is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,366K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares , representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMT by 39.55% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,000K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 1,674K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,382K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,278K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing an increase of 14.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMT by 31.78% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.