UBS Initiates Coverage of SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of SAB Biotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:SABS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 148.89% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for SAB Biotherapeutics is $9.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 148.89% from its latest reported closing price of $3.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SAB Biotherapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAB Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 18.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABS is 0.07%, an increase of 2,469.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,306.16% to 28,097K shares. The put/call ratio of SABS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 11,420K shares representing 23.99% ownership of the company.

Commodore Capital holds 4,402K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,402K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Woodline Partners holds 2,851K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company.

Sessa Capital IM holds 2,198K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing an increase of 79.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABS by 343.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.