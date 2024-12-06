UBS Initiates Coverage of RxSight (RXST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of RxSight (NasdaqGM:RXST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.99% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for RxSight is $64.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.99% from its latest reported closing price of $42.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RxSight is 112MM, a decrease of 13.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.19%, an increase of 19.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 40,910K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,917K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 24.09% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,746K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing an increase of 56.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 55.18% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,170K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing a decrease of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 28.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,109K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 22.70% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,050K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing a decrease of 65.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 51.03% over the last quarter.

