UBS Initiates Coverage of Royal Gold (RGLD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Royal Gold (NasdaqGS:RGLD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.69% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Royal Gold is $338.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.69% from its latest reported closing price of $271.52 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Royal Gold is 677MM, a decrease of 33.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 754 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Gold. This is an decrease of 390 owner(s) or 34.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLD is 0.17%, an increase of 31.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.13% to 71,183K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLD is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,734K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,055K shares , representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,900K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,995K shares , representing an increase of 15.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,952K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,856K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares , representing an increase of 47.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 94.63% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,494K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.