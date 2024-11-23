UBS Initiates Coverage of Roku (LSE:0KXI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Roku (LSE:0KXI) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 923 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KXI is 0.19%, an increase of 18.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 123,620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 11,222K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,716K shares , representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KXI by 13.31% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 9,805K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,652K shares , representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KXI by 26.21% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,803K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,393K shares , representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KXI by 1.24% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 7,610K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,891K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KXI by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 6,451K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,896K shares , representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KXI by 9.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.