UBS Initiates Coverage of Planet Fitness (PLNT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.95% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Planet Fitness is $126.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.95% from its latest reported closing price of $94.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Fitness is 1,298MM, an increase of 11.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 909 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Fitness. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLNT is 0.29%, an increase of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 115,472K shares. The put/call ratio of PLNT is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,878K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,407K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 13.78% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 4,665K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,702K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,449K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,290K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,080K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,365K shares , representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 7.50% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,043K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 15.64% over the last quarter.

