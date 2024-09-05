UBS Initiates Coverage of PHINIA (PHIN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.19% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for PHINIA is $53.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.19% from its latest reported closing price of $47.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PHINIA is 3,540MM, an increase of 0.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in PHINIA. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHIN is 0.17%, an increase of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 46,960K shares. The put/call ratio of PHIN is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,954K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares , representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 0.71% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,921K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares , representing an increase of 44.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 7.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,476K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 0.33% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,277K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 25.02% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,152K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 2.24% over the last quarter.

