UBS Initiates Coverage of Penske Automotive Group (PAG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.17% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Penske Automotive Group is $186.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.17% from its latest reported closing price of $166.59 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Penske Automotive Group is 35,796MM, an increase of 12.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penske Automotive Group. This is an decrease of 242 owner(s) or 38.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAG is 0.05%, an increase of 57.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.90% to 20,530K shares. The put/call ratio of PAG is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 1,654K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares , representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Diamant Asset Management holds 884K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 99.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 824K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 816K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 758K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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