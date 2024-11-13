UBS Initiates Coverage of Parker-Hannifin (PH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.75% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is $694.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $497.93 to a high of $827.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.75% from its latest reported closing price of $699.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is 20,637MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PH is 0.39%, an increase of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 121,592K shares. The put/call ratio of PH is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,167K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 16.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,063K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,037K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 10.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,300K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,288K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,354K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,578K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 38.97% over the last quarter.

Parker-Hannifin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.

