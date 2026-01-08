UBS Initiates Coverage of Panacea Acquisition - Equity Warrant (NUVB.WS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Panacea Acquisition - Equity Warrant (NYSE:NUVB.WS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.39% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Panacea Acquisition - Equity Warrant is $0.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.45 to a high of $0.70. The average price target represents an increase of 118.39% from its latest reported closing price of $0.27 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panacea Acquisition - Equity Warrant. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVB.WS is 0.01%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 4,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 963K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Decheng Capital holds 646K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Greenland Capital Management holds 345K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital Management holds 267K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 267K shares. No change in the last quarter.

