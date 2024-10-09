UBS Initiates Coverage of PACS Group (PACS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.11% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for PACS Group is $41.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.11% from its latest reported closing price of $38.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PACS Group is 3,805MM, an increase of 6.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in PACS Group. This is an increase of 158 owner(s) or 929.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACS is 0.23%, an increase of 12.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,086.38% to 40,286K shares. The put/call ratio of PACS is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 5,329K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 3,498K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,351K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,606K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 2,606K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.