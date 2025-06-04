UBS Initiates Coverage of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.48% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Packaging Corporation of America is $212.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $149.98 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.48% from its latest reported closing price of $194.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Packaging Corporation of America is 8,657MM, an increase of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging Corporation of America. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKG is 0.21%, an increase of 13.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 95,802K shares. The put/call ratio of PKG is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,273K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,039K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares , representing an increase of 31.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 86.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,845K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 6.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,479K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,413K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,392K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 52.31% over the last quarter.

Packaging Corp Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 92 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

