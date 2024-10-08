UBS Initiates Coverage of Oscar Health (OSCR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.41% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Oscar Health is $25.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 36.41% from its latest reported closing price of $18.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oscar Health is 5,520MM, a decrease of 23.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oscar Health. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 16.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSCR is 0.25%, an increase of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.36% to 191,311K shares. The put/call ratio of OSCR is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 12,726K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,286K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,543K shares , representing an increase of 24.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 44.98% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 6,960K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,373K shares , representing a decrease of 34.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 5,928K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,732K shares , representing an increase of 20.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 37.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,758K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,756K shares , representing an increase of 17.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 25.25% over the last quarter.

Oscar Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care s\stem's status quo since our founding in 2012. The compan\Ŗs member-ırst philosoph\ and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 529,000 Americans across 291 counties, as of January 31, 2021. Oscar offers Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans. Its vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. Oscar takes this deınition a step further. The company improves its membersŖ experience b\ building trust through deep engagement, personali]ed guidance, and rapid iteration.

