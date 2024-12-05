UBS Initiates Coverage of Option Care Health (OPCH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Option Care Health (NasdaqGS:OPCH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.88% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Option Care Health is $31.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 32.88% from its latest reported closing price of $23.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Option Care Health is 4,007MM, a decrease of 16.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Option Care Health. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPCH is 0.26%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.72% to 224,563K shares. The put/call ratio of OPCH is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,925K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,597K shares , representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 82.05% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 6,492K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,893K shares , representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,864K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,459K shares , representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 55.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,499K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,489K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 6.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,346K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,406K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Option Care Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, the company works compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through its clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

