UBS Initiates Coverage of ZipRecruiter Inc - (ZIP) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of ZipRecruiter Inc - (NYSE:ZIP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.54% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZipRecruiter Inc - is 17.08. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 44.54% from its latest reported closing price of 11.82.

The projected annual revenue for ZipRecruiter Inc - is 944MM, an increase of 19.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZipRecruiter Inc -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIP is 0.49%, an increase of 19.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 70,316K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIP is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 9,009K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,310K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 4.84% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 7,777K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,296K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 14.69% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 7,614K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,609K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 14.46% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 7,593K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,588K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 49.86% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,285K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 8.25% over the last quarter.

ZipRecruiter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZipRecruiter® is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years1 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.2

