UBS Initiates Coverage of Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit (WES) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 26, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:WES) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.07% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit is 33.03. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.07% from its latest reported closing price of 26.41.

The projected annual revenue for Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit is 3,501MM, an increase of 8.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.29.

Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.50 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 received the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $26.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.89%, the lowest has been 4.84%, and the highest has been 22.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.03 (n=123).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WES is 1.24%, a decrease of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 244,483K shares. The put/call ratio of WES is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 29,137K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,442K shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 10.50% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 25,208K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,716K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,014K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,856K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 90.16% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 17,615K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,682K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 22.95% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 12,598K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,632K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 14.92% over the last quarter.

Western Midstream Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Midstream Partners, LP ('WES') is a Delawaremaster limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

