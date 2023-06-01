UBS Initiates Coverage of Unifirst (UNF) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Unifirst (NYSE:UNF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.01% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unifirst is 207.06. The forecasts range from a low of 205.03 to a high of $213.15. The average price target represents an increase of 21.01% from its latest reported closing price of 171.11.

The projected annual revenue for Unifirst is 2,175MM, an increase of 2.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.28.

Unifirst Declares $0.31 Dividend

On April 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $171.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.49%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unifirst. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNF is 0.18%, a decrease of 13.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 18,305K shares. The put/call ratio of UNF is 2.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,101K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 12.54% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 970K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 11.67% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 796K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing a decrease of 17.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 22.89% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 750K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 14.82% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 702K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Unifirst Background Information

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day.

