UBS Initiates Coverage of TriNet Group (TNET) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.05% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriNet Group is 126.74. The forecasts range from a low of 118.17 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.05% from its latest reported closing price of 103.84.

The projected annual revenue for TriNet Group is 5,359MM, an increase of 9.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriNet Group. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNET is 0.32%, an increase of 75.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 60,955K shares. The put/call ratio of TNET is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 21,450K shares representing 42.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 4,237K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,344K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 22.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,440K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,808K shares, representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 621.37% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 3,431K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,201K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 3.53% over the last quarter.

TriNet Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriNet provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here.

