UBS Initiates Coverage of Textron (TXT) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Textron (NYSE:TXT) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.15% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Textron is 87.87. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.15% from its latest reported closing price of 79.77.

The projected annual revenue for Textron is 13,847MM, an increase of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textron. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXT is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 206,723K shares. The put/call ratio of TXT is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,383K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,229K shares, representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 18.24% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,098K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,049K shares, representing a decrease of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,919K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,765K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 894.23% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,881K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,985K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 137.32% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,536K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,446K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 52.69% over the last quarter.

Textron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training.

