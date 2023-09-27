UBS Initiates Coverage of Teledyne Technologies (TDY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.39% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teledyne Technologies is 494.36. The forecasts range from a low of 459.55 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.39% from its latest reported closing price of 407.26.

The projected annual revenue for Teledyne Technologies is 5,738MM, an increase of 2.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teledyne Technologies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDY is 0.27%, a decrease of 19.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 47,866K shares. The put/call ratio of TDY is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,346K shares representing 11.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,771K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 78.78% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,078K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,651K shares, representing a decrease of 27.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 31.55% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 2,022K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 12.34% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,536K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 12.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,464K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Teledyne Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe.

