UBS Initiates Coverage of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 29, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Tandem Diabetes Care with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.68% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is $56.61. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 40.68% from its latest reported closing price of $40.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tandem Diabetes Care is $909MM, an increase of 13.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.55.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,850K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,556K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,069K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,915K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares, representing an increase of 26.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 19.56% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 2,800K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 2,783K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares, representing an increase of 42.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 46.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 9.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNDM is 0.16%, a decrease of 19.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 79,876K shares. The put/call ratio of TNDM is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tandem Diabetes Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.