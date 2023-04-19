UBS Initiates Coverage of Southwestern Energy (SWN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwestern Energy is $8.54. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 66.85% from its latest reported closing price of $5.12.

The projected annual revenue for Southwestern Energy is $8,343MM, a decrease of 44.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Mid-Cap 1.5x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 25.78% over the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 55K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 37.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 27.63% over the last quarter.

Delphia holds 66K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 23.83% over the last quarter.

Bridgewater Associates holds 261K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing a decrease of 394.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 79.15% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 44,653K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,651K shares, representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 0.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwestern Energy. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWN is 0.38%, a decrease of 26.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 1,057,073K shares. The put/call ratio of SWN is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Southwestern Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing.

