UBS Initiates Coverage of ShockWave Medical (SWAV) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.95% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ShockWave Medical is 290.59. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.95% from its latest reported closing price of 199.10.

The projected annual revenue for ShockWave Medical is 652MM, an increase of 5.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1038 funds or institutions reporting positions in ShockWave Medical. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 9.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWAV is 0.34%, an increase of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 39,812K shares. The put/call ratio of SWAV is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,353K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 64.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 251.17% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,148K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 39.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,146K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 24.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,111K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 25.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,091K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,395K shares, representing a decrease of 27.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 116.23% over the last quarter.

ShockWave Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave Medical aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which Shockwave Medical refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes.

