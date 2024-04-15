UBS Initiates Coverage of SharkNinja (SN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.33% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for SharkNinja is 66.91. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.33% from its latest reported closing price of 61.76.

The projected annual revenue for SharkNinja is 4,438MM, an increase of 4.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in SharkNinja. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 58.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SN is 0.68%, a decrease of 12.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.13% to 53,574K shares. The put/call ratio of SN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 4,926K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,958K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SN by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 3,682K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,112K shares, representing a decrease of 66.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SN by 33.84% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,573K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,841K shares, representing an increase of 20.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 128.71% over the last quarter.

Parsifal Capital Management holds 3,172K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares, representing an increase of 36.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 104.44% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,850K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 91.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 1,070.20% over the last quarter.

