UBS Initiates Coverage of Service International (SCI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Service International (NYSE:SCI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.68% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Service International is 72.42. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.68% from its latest reported closing price of 61.02.

The projected annual revenue for Service International is 4,042MM, a decrease of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 910 funds or institutions reporting positions in Service International. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCI is 0.19%, a decrease of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 140,679K shares. The put/call ratio of SCI is 2.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 14,621K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,957K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 65.99% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 4,940K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,265K shares, representing a decrease of 26.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 23.21% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,715K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,586K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 10.86% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,537K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,401K shares, representing a decrease of 19.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 59.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,466K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Service International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Service Corporation International, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America'sleading provider of deathcare products and services. At June 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,472 funeral homes and 483 cemeteries (of which 296 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Throughitsbusinesses, it markets the Dignity Memorial® brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

