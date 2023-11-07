UBS Initiates Coverage of Robert Half (RHI) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.08% Downside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Robert Half is 75.74. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.08% from its latest reported closing price of 76.56.

The projected annual revenue for Robert Half is 6,958MM, an increase of 4.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robert Half. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHI is 0.15%, a decrease of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 121,156K shares. The put/call ratio of RHI is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,624K shares representing 13.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,602K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 12.99% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,563K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,538K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,698K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 14.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,190K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com.

