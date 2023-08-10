UBS Initiates Coverage of RLX Technology Inc - ADR (RLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of RLX Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE:RLX) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.70% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RLX Technology Inc - ADR is 3.86. The forecasts range from a low of 3.18 to a high of $4.94. The average price target represents an increase of 129.70% from its latest reported closing price of 1.68.
The projected annual revenue for RLX Technology Inc - ADR is 4,259MM, an increase of 15.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLX Technology Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 23.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLX is 0.64%, an increase of 48.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.61% to 338,400K shares. The put/call ratio of RLX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates holds 60,069K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 44,658K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,692K shares, representing an increase of 22.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLX by 55.07% over the last quarter.
Strategic Vision Investment holds 40,280K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,144K shares, representing an increase of 67.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLX by 223.05% over the last quarter.
Keystone Investors Pte holds 20,186K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company.
Wildcat Capital Management holds 18,046K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,893K shares, representing a decrease of 71.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLX by 28.31% over the last quarter.
RLX Technology Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
RLX Technology Inc. is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. RLX leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. To holistically improve adult smokers' experience with its products, RLX has implemented a multi-layered development framework that encompasses accessories, interactions, applications, phase-transitions and infrastructure. RLX Technology sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and
