UBS Initiates Coverage of Resmed (RMD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Resmed (NYSE:RMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Resmed is 263.16. The forecasts range from a low of 231.29 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.22% from its latest reported closing price of 224.51.

The projected annual revenue for Resmed is 4,021MM, an increase of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.55.

Resmed Declares $0.44 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $224.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.96%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resmed. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMD is 0.25%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 105,665K shares. The put/call ratio of RMD is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,453K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,365K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,250K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,048K shares, representing a decrease of 18.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,482K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,833K shares, representing a decrease of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 8.43% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,410K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 11.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,386K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Resmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ResMed pioneers innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Its comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, the company improves quality of life, reduces the impact of chronic disease, and lowers costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.

Key filings for this company:

