UBS Initiates Coverage of Range Resources (RRC) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Range Resources is $32.49. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.11% from its latest reported closing price of $26.61.

The projected annual revenue for Range Resources is $3,808MM, a decrease of 28.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.15.

Range Resources Declares $0.08 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $26.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 2.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=126).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CENTRAL TRUST holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 157K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 892K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing an increase of 75.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 238.65% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 210K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 25.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 22.73% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 568K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing a decrease of 100.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 55.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Range Resources. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRC is 0.31%, a decrease of 6.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 240,965K shares. The put/call ratio of RRC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Range Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Range Resources Corporation is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

