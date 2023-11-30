UBS Initiates Coverage of Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.60% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pediatrix Medical Group is 11.05. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.60% from its latest reported closing price of 8.66.

The projected annual revenue for Pediatrix Medical Group is 2,095MM, an increase of 4.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pediatrix Medical Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MD is 0.10%, a decrease of 7.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 96,579K shares. The put/call ratio of MD is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 8,234K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,188K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,667K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,493K shares, representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 27.92% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,591K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,789K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,101K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,317K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 11.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,481K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pediatrix Medical Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

