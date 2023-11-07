UBS Initiates Coverage of Paycom Software (PAYC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.46% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paycom Software is 377.22. The forecasts range from a low of 296.94 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 134.46% from its latest reported closing price of 160.89.

The projected annual revenue for Paycom Software is 1,720MM, an increase of 5.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycom Software. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYC is 0.28%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 52,236K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYC is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,146K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing an increase of 37.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 60.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,600K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 1.68% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,188K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 0.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,157K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,153K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Paycom Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

