UBS Initiates Coverage of Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 9, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Par Pacific Holdings with a Neutral recommendation.

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Par Pacific Holdings is $31.36. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.99% from its latest reported closing price of $27.76.

The projected annual revenue for Par Pacific Holdings is $6,614MM, a decrease of 9.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.76.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Chai Trust Co holds 3,348K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,049K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares, representing a decrease of 21.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 1.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,889K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 1,950K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares, representing a decrease of 45.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 39.63% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 1,822K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 35.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Pacific Holdings. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 10.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARR is 0.17%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 60,757K shares. The put/call ratio of PARR is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

