UBS Initiates Coverage of Otis Worldwide (OTIS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.62% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Otis Worldwide is 91.92. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.62% from its latest reported closing price of 79.50.

The projected annual revenue for Otis Worldwide is 14,134MM, an increase of 2.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

Otis Worldwide Declares $0.34 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 received the payment on September 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $79.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.37%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 2.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=165).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1956 funds or institutions reporting positions in Otis Worldwide. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTIS is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.68% to 409,577K shares. The put/call ratio of OTIS is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,881K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,848K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 12,240K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,240K shares, representing an increase of 24.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 33.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,134K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,849K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 1.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,840K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,681K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,982K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,480K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Otis Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Otis Worldwide Corporation gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, Otis moves 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. Otis is present in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of its customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories.

