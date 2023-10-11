UBS Initiates Coverage of Northrop Grumman (NOC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.18% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northrop Grumman is 512.46. The forecasts range from a low of 387.84 to a high of $645.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.18% from its latest reported closing price of 465.12.

The projected annual revenue for Northrop Grumman is 38,225MM, an increase of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.81.

Northrop Grumman Declares $1.87 Dividend

On August 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.87 per share ($7.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 28, 2023 received the payment on September 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.87 per share.

At the current share price of $465.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.64%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 2.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrop Grumman. This is a decrease of 120 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOC is 0.34%, a decrease of 12.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 154,201K shares. The put/call ratio of NOC is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,181K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,029K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 6.25% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,580K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,815K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,014K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,504K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,022K shares, representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 342.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,267K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Northrop Grumman Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Its 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

