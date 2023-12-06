UBS Initiates Coverage of NMI Holdings Inc - (NMIH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of NMI Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:NMIH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.74% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for NMI Holdings Inc - is 34.04. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 24.74% from its latest reported closing price of 27.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NMI Holdings Inc - is 547MM, a decrease of 2.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in NMI Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMIH is 0.19%, an increase of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 94,290K shares. The put/call ratio of NMIH is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,557K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,862K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 4,900K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,443K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 46.93% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 3,067K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,709K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 0.93% over the last quarter.

NMI Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NMI Holdings, Inc., is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.