UBS Initiates Coverage of NanoString Technologies (NSTG) with Buy Recommendation

On February 2, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of NanoString Technologies with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.78% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NanoString Technologies is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 52.78% from its latest reported closing price of $11.35.

The projected annual revenue for NanoString Technologies is $178MM, an increase of 31.81%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.16.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,729,786 shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,229,968 shares, representing a decrease of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,602,478 shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,584,478 shares, representing an increase of 22.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,576,357 shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026,169 shares, representing an increase of 21.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 38.72% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,506,072 shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511,364 shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 8.87% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 2,180,000 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900,000 shares, representing an increase of 12.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in NanoString Technologies. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 13.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NSTG is 0.0776%, a decrease of 10.2235%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 55,604K shares.

Nanostring Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

